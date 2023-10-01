It’s another week, another VR Corner and another example of modders showing the rest of the world how VR should be done – this time with a flatscreen to VR mod for Portal 2 that brings 6DoF and motion controlled portal shooting to the game.

In the video below, you can watch me role-play my way through the first hour of the game as I wake up at the very start of Portal 2’s excellently comical campaign and subsequently push my way through a plethora of head-scratching puzzles.

The main thing that struck me during my time playing the mod was just how ‘right’ it felt. If I’d have never played Portal 2 before and you’d have told me that it had been designed specifically for VR, I’d have believed you. It all works so well!

The game may be almost 13 years old now but visually, the mind-bending test chambers of Aperture Labs still look really good in VR. Being able to feel like you’re actually standing inside of those rooms brings the experience to life as you can really feel the scale and the size of them too.



Portal 2 VR looks great, plays great and best of all, falling through portals didn’t cause me to feel any discomfort at all! You cannot kiss yourself on the back of the head though. I should know, I tried.

Along with 6DoF movement, the mod also allows for motion controls so you can wave your portal gun around in front of your face and fire off those famous orange and blue ovals in whatever direction you point your hand. And it all feels so natural to do too. You know, almost like it was meant to be played this way in the first place!

Created by a modder named Gistix, the Portal 2 VR Mod is free to download from here so if you have PC VR capabilities and a copy of Portal 2, I highly recommend you give it a go!