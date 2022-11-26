A standalone app now allows players to build and import bases into No Man’s Sky.

The “Townscaper-esque” app – well, it’s more of a pc modreally – is “simple, focused, and made purposefully for No Man’s Sky” so players can create, edit, and improve their base building with “fun ways to move, snap, and color base parts”.

No Man’s Sky Base Builder App – Release Trailer.

And it comes with the greatest of great endorsements from Hello Games’ own Sean Murray (thanks, PC Gamer):

“There are some missing things compared to the Blender add-on,” explains creator DjMonkey, who warns players to “expect some bugs and issues” from the new app.

“So bear with any potential bugs and missing things compared to Blender.”

Hello Games is giving players another chance to play all four of this year’s No Man Sky Expeditions and snag any goodies they might have missed the first time around. The first went live on Thursday (24th November) and will be replaced by the next in just two weeks time, so don’t hang about.

As Matt described for us previously, expeditions, if you’re unfamiliar, are something like No Man’s Sky’s stab at live-service-style seasonal content, serving up limited-time, curated experiences that condense and reshuffle the exploratory space sim’s various systems into a series of progression-based milestone challenges.