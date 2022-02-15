A fan-made trailer for Mother 3 shows what a potential remake could look like.

With its claymation-esque graphical style (a nod to the promotion of the earlier Mother/Earthbound games), the trailer has a Link’s Awakening on Switch vibe that seems perfect for the cult-classic RPG.

The video was created by Curiomatica YouTube channel dedicated to exploring video game art and known for its Smashified series.

Eurogamer Newscast: February’s Nintendo Direct Digested

The team has created gorgeously detailed environments for both narrative scenes and exploration, and hints at what the turn-based combat could look like too.

It took over two years to produce the video, which was released to celebrate the channel’s seventh anniversary. “It is quite possibly the largest fan production we will ever produce,” reads the YouTube description.

speaking to IGNillustrator Omni Jacala explained the trailer was conceived in 2015 and was originally intended as a tribute for the 15th anniversary of the original game.

The team was inspired by game creator Shigesato Itoi’s ability to “craft beautiful stories within the constraints of the limited hardware at his disposal”.

“The stories definitely speak to themes of family, friendship, coming of age-things that often have a profound impact on those who play it. The many let’s players who have played the game can certainly speak to that,” said Jacala.

“On top of that, I think that the original games being in that sort of top-down, classic RPG style makes it necessary for players to use their imaginations to fill in the gaps. And that’s not to discount Itoi’s writing at all, but something about primitive graphics leaves room for the imagination to elevate the experience above what we see on the surface.”

Mother 3 was never released in the West, likely owing to controversies in its story. However, the release of Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings on Nintendo Switch Online has sparked renewed interest in the series. Even the producer of Mother 3 said he’d love to see an English localisation.

Watch the video below.