The CBI is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty about the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Riya Chakraborty gave an interview in which she put her side in front of people. After which they were being trolled badly on social media, on one side many Bollywood celebs were seen standing in support of Riya and tweeted and appealed to people to believe in the law. After Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan has also supported Riya Chakraborty.

Recently, actress Laxmi Manchu tweeted a tweet. Reacting to this, Vidya Balan tweeted – ‘Laxmi’s untimely death of a young star Sushant Singh Rajput makes it unfortunate to be a media circus. In this life, as a woman, my disdain of Riya Chakravarty breaks my heart. Are they not innocent until the crime is proved, or is it now that you are guilty until proven? Show some respect to the legal rights of the citizens and let the law do its work.

Let me tell you, Lakshmi Manchu had tweeted this- ‘I saw Riya Chakraborty’s full interview. I thought on that and then thought whether I should answer anything or not. I see so many people sitting silently because the media has demonized a girl. I do not know the truth but I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out soon. But till then can we humiliate them with this cruelty and a human being and their family without any reasoning Can not stop? How do we become reliable as long as we do not listen to our heart when we have a voice. I am standing up for my welfare.