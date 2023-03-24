A small miracle that arrived in one of the darkest moments of their lives, the story of these two parents has moved the entire web world

This is the story of two parentsLauren and Matt Kirchgessner, who lost two children and were later blessed by life with a new little miracle.

The family was turned upside down on a vacation. The two parents were at Panama City Beachwith their children: Addie 6 years and Baylor 4 years.

They were all playing together at mini-golfwhen something unpredictable happened. A motorist was hit by a epileptic seizure and lost control of his vehicle. This one collided into the fence and then has run over both children of the couple.

Unfortunately Addie and Baylor have lost his life instantlyin front of the eyes of their mom and dad.

Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner took the driver to court, hoping that justice for their children would help them through the immense suffering. They also created anon-profit association in their honor, named the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation. This is intended to provide books to all children in need.

But what brought joy back into their lives was a completely unexpected event. Life decided to give them another little miracle. They found out about expect another child and after 9 months they held a beautiful little girl in their arms: Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner.

Today they take care of the little girl and have found their smile again, but continue to work for the non-profit association. I want to do good for their children and keep the memory alive forever by Addie and Baylor.

So far we have raised thousands of dollars and donated thousands of books.

Things like this cannot be foreseen, the two parents could not have done anything to stop that car and save the lives of their children. It was supposed to be just a family vacation, me what happened has changed their lives forever.