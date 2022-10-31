Almost all the parts you see were not original, but not everything is fake about this GT3 RS 4.0.

A 4.0 liter six-cylinder boxer engine. Rear-wheel drive. 500 hp. 1,360 kg. It is not for nothing that the 997 GT3 RS 4.0 is one of the most desirable modern 911s. The limited edition of 600 pieces also helps of course.

We have very good news tonight, because there is one for sale on Marktplaats for only €109,950. That sounds too good to be true and… it is. This GT3 RS 4.0 is a fake. The headline also simply states that it is a conversion, so nothing to the detriment of the seller.

The car itself does not state that it is a conversion, so in real life you do fool people. No expense has been spared to take over all the details of the 4.0. Except for the hood, which has been blackened for unknown reasons.

In addition to the exterior, the interior has also been given a makeover. Here we find, among other things, a roll cage and bucket seats with RS 4.0 logos. These logos also adorn the door sills. So just about everything is there, except for the most important thing: the 4.0.

What kind of block is in it then? With such a conversion project you expect that the basis is a simple 997 Carrera, but that is not so bad. Only two thirds of the name “GT3 RS 4.0” are a lie. It turns out to be a real GT3.

It is a GT3 from before the facelift, which is of course not a car to be ashamed of. This one does not have a 4.0, but a 3.6 with 415 hp is not wrong either.

Yet the owner apparently had an inferiority complex, because he invested a lot of money to give his GT3 the looks of a GT3 RS 4.0. Because it was a pre-facelift copy, the front and rear lights and the bumpers also had to be replaced. According to the ad, this joke cost a total of $60,000.

As always applies: modifications should be done purely for yourself, because you will not get the money back. This GT3 is therefore not €60,000 more expensive than a standard 997 GT3, although this car with an asking price of €110,000 is slightly more expensive than normal. Are you interested? Then you can visit marketplace.

