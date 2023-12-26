Ecclestone and Christmas cards: an infinite tradition

For many years, Formula 1 Christmas was 'enriched' by a fun constant, which invariably brought a smile to the faces of fans and professionals: the traditional Christmas card designed by former Circus boss, Bernie Ecclestone.

Even after being 'deposed' from his role as undisputed ruler of F1, Mr. E always enjoyed highlighting the controversial, discussed and debatable aspects of the sport that he helped bring into modernity. In recent years, for example, the race commissioners and their exaggerated zeal in enforcing compliance with the track limits had come under his radar, but over the years they have been many themes are treated in a shrewdly ironic way by the British manager.

Nothing exciting

This year, however, the obviousness of a season dominated far and wide by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, together with some personal events that have certainly affected him – above all the admission of guilt in trial against him in the United Kingdom for tax fraud – they have them dried up the imagination. And perhaps this is precisely the dig, even more venomous than usual, launched at F1.

“I'm sorry I couldn't think of anything exciting this year that it was worth drawing. This is why I wish you all a peaceful and happy end of the year and I hope that 2024 brings only good things and that the world becomes a little more stable“, the text of Ecclestone's 'letter'. A message captured perfectly by Helmut Markohistoric consultant for Red Bull, who is on the site Auto Bild commented: “We got a big slap from Bernie for Christmas“.