And otherwise you are a very successful person, because you really have an expensive car.

Congratulations! You just won that 30 million tax free! Even before you can receive it from the state lottery, you already have a list of cars that should be in your dream garage. Even though you are now in a lot of slack, you will be very careful with your new cars.

So then you need a good and expensive trailer. Because yes, there are trailers and trailers and you want to have the best trailer for exotic toys. It will soon rain along the way and your 959, F40 or Saab 900 will get wet and you don't want that. We have good news for you, because this is Racing Transporter 7. And no, that is not (yet) a film with Jason Statham, but the Rolls-Royce of trailers.

The maker of the Race Transporter 7 – Brian James Trailers – says that this is a 'super-premium' closed trailer. Well, if he says so, then it must be so, right?

Expensive trailer can tip over

The expensive trailer – in the configuration shown – is equipped with no fewer than 3 axles and therefore six wheels. The tailgate is electrically operated, so you don't have to stand and turn a winch. The motorhome can then also tilt slightly, so you can easily load and unload your 918, LaFerrari or Ford Ka. According to the maker, the trailer can tilt to such an extent that even the most exotic sports cars can be loaded and unloaded.

If you do this in the dark: there is lighting. There is a battery for all this electrical equipment. With an app on your smartphone you can see how full the battery is.

The trailer is aerodynamically designed, so that you experience minimal resistance when you hang the trailer behind your Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover Supercharged or Suzuki Jimny. When you accelerate fully, the car will remain in place in the trailer thanks to proper mounting and an ultra-slip floor.

Not very cheap

Finally, the weight. Brian James Trailers does not say what exactly it weighs, but does say that it is made of lightweight materials. This has been done because the combined weight must remain below 3,500 kg, so a lighter trailer ensures that you can transport your Enzo, Carrera GT or Clio without any problems.

Prices for the expensive trailer depend on specification, but start at £25,500. By default it is 5.5 meters long and has two axles, but a long one with three axles is also possible, as well as a wider and higher variant. Then you have lost £40,000. You just won the state lottery, so you can get rid of that too.

Check out this video to see the moving images:

