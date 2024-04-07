Then you would say that it should cost 73,300 euros, but it is slightly less. The number of wheels on this exotic occasion is a deception.

There are brands that are king at not changing the recipe of an iconic car. Think of Mercedes and their G-Class. But that car, especially now that it is full of LED lighting and large screens, is actually not that antique anymore. No, to really pretend you bought a pre-war car, you need Morgan.

Morgan 3 Wheeler

The British brand's Roadster has been the same for years, but in 2014 Morgan came up with a car that could just as easily have come from 1934. Whatever the original does. The 3 Wheeler, based on its original from 1934, was an extremely special device.

It's barely a car. Officially it is a tricycle and you are eligible for a slightly different classification on the registration certificate. This is because it is a tiny thing that you actually spend more time on than in. The same applies to the engine, which is located between the front wheels, a bit in front of the bodywork.

Motorcycle engine

The engine in question is a V-twin motorcycle engine from S&S measuring 2.0 liters, in combination with a five-speed manual transmission from Mazda. Good for a somewhat meager 69 hp on paper. Fortunately, the modest size and spartan decoration of the Morgan 3 Wheeler ensured that it weighs only 550 kilograms. Then the character of such a V-twin in combination with is sufficient oompf to get out of your place well, just a lot of fun.

Occasion

In the Netherlands you could buy a Morgan 3 Wheeler and 10 people bought it new. Two more imported copies were added later, of which this yellow one is one. It is from 2018 but came to the Netherlands in 2022. Our country is not really the perfect scene for a 3 Wheeler, because due to the lack of a roof, doors and windscreen, it has to be nice and warm before such a car is really a pleasure. That is why there is only 3,023 km on the odometer of this 3 Wheeler.

To buy

In itself, the unique character, the fun you get from it and having a Morgan is worth something, but if you convert the amount into how much metal and features you get, the 3 Wheeler may not be such a great deal. You have to love it, so to speak. If you like this yellow copy, the seller wants it 54,995 euros have to do. Do you dare?

