The Pontiff in conversation with the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci, immediately after the 8pm news

From the war in the Middle East to the conflict in Ukraine, with the appeal to lay down arms. But also the balance of the Synod, the role of women in the Church and the need for renewal. All topics will be addressed by Pope francesco in the’exclusive interview with the director of Tg1, Gian Marco Chiocci, which will be broadcast this evening, Wednesday 1 November, on Rai 1 after the news at 8pm.

interview with Pope Francis — In the foreground of the interview with Pope Francis there will also be the question of migration flowsEurope's fundamental role in helping the countries of first arrival for migrants, theclimate emergency with the Pope's appeal to stop climate change. In the interview, however, there will also be space for the private sphere of the Pope: the most difficult moment of the pontificate, his state of health, life as a boy, his girlfriend before taking vows, his nostalgia for the sea and, finally, favorite footballer.