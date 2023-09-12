An EV that is bad for the environment? Does that exist then?

Discussions are heated in all the comment sections on the internet. Even our own @jaapiyo has an extremely entertainingly described opinion about this. If he doesn’t win the Golden Penny this year, we won’t know what will.

The discussion is about whether or not it is better for the environment. Ceteris Paribus (that’s what experts say) electric is actually always better. But for a better environment you should not only look for an alternative to what you do. No, you have to do something else.

That’s where the Hummer EV comes into play. This is the automotive equivalent of three Tripple Whoppers with extra cheese, but with Diet Coke because you have to think about the line.

EV is bad for the environment

A pickup weighing more than 3,000 kg with minimal loading space is of course never good for the environment. That’s why it’s remarkable that they are now an option specifically for nature lovers!

They have some accessories for the truck bed. There is a structure so that you can easily assemble a roof tent. Ideal. Then you plow the area with your 3,000 kg mastodon and then go to sleep there. Nature is blessed with people like Hummer drivers.

Space for 1 tire. 1!

There is also a kit specially designed to take your spare wheel with you. The Hummer is so insanely big that of course the wheels are too. But that wheel cannot be concealed, but must be placed in the loading space.

But yes, if nature is not so kind to you (as you are kind to nature) and you have a flat tire, you want to be able to change it. And of course you can also get a flat tire when off-roading.

All in all, it is still quite pricey. The Extreme Off Road Package costs 10 grand. Then you get an electrically operated tonneau cover and an electric loading floor that can move up to 450 kg. Handy if you want to take the jet ski with you.

