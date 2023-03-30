The appearance of the Porsche 911 proves like no other that you don’t have to repair something that isn’t broken. The silhouette of the Elf has hardly changed in all the years. But under the timeless lines, old technology is hidden. For some that is part of the charm, but apparently there are also people who like to exchange the boxer engine for an electric motor.

The British company Electrogenic makes kits so that you can make old cars electric. They already did this for the Jaguar E-Type and the old Defender, among others. Today Electrogenic presents two EV packages for the 911 G-series and the 911 964. In both cases, the old 911s get a huge upgrade when it comes to pulling power.

A lot of torque in an electric 911

With the E62 package, the electric motor produces 218 hp and 3,200 Nm. The E62s package takes it a step further. The electric motor produces 327 hp and 3,900 Nm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes less than five seconds with the first package. The E62s does the sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Battery of the electric old Porsche 911

Electrogenic puts the motor, inverter, charger, cooling system in the back. The battery is divided into two parts; one goes in the front and the other in the back. Together the batteries are good for 62 kWh. The range of both packages is between 290 and 320 kilometers.

When you charge with a fast charger, the battery should be full in fifty minutes. Electrogenic takes care of the complete conversion for you, if you want. Take into account a price of around 100,000 euros.