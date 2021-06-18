After Britain and Russia, another European country is forced to re-close its capital due to the increase in infections with the emerging coronavirus.

The government in Portugal decided to close the capital, Lisbon, for fear of aggravating matters. He claimed that the situation was still relatively comfortable.

On Friday, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa dismissed criticism that the government’s decision was exaggerated.

Costa said, during a visit to the Belgian city of Bruges, that “the decision to close was appropriate and that if no action was taken, the pandemic would increase again.”

The Portuguese authorities had announced that they would close Lisbon today, Friday, for two and a half days, due to the alarming spread of cases of infection with the “delta” strain of the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

The authorities blame the “delta” strain, which was first discovered in India, for the increase in infections in recent days.

From Friday afternoon at 1400 GMT until Monday morning at 0400 GMT, the Portuguese capital’s 2.8 million residents will not be allowed to leave the Greater Lisbon region unless necessary.

Also, foreigners will not be allowed to enter except in exceptional circumstances.

Tourists who land in Lisbon for vacation in another part of the country or visitors who return home will not be affected by this decision.

However, tourists will not be allowed to visit Lisbon on weekends if they are staying elsewhere.

Yesterday, Thursday, Lisbon recorded its highest daily number since February 19, which is 928 new injuries within 24 hours.

Such a rise accounted for about 75% of all 1,233 cases registered across the country, even though the Lisbon metropolitan area contains only about 27% of Portugal’s population of 10.3 million.

The central government said a decision on whether to repeat the closure over the coming weekends would be made at short notice.

Portugal, which was once the epicenter of the virus, successfully fought the pandemic during the winter, and at times recorded the lowest infection levels in Europe in the spring. Because of this, the state of emergency to contain the pandemic ended on May 1, after five and a half months.