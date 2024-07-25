According to the criteria of

In fact, there is a very common mistake that license applicants often make without realizing it, thinking that it does not mean a violation of the driving law: according to user @junioramesty24 on TikTok, Many people slow down and continue driving when they come across a stop sign. (stop, in English), which means a failure that can cost you your license.

What you need to do in these situations, even if no car is coming, is to stop completely, not just slow down.Otherwise, you may not only fail your test, but you could also endanger the lives of other people, since that sign is there to prevent any kind of accident.

“You’d be surprised at how many people still don’t know how to cross at a stop sign.”, the user begins by saying in his video, and then goes on to say that “the most common mistake made by most people is that, since they see that there are no vehicles around them, instead of stopping their vehicle completely, they simply slow down and cross.”

The user, who received more than 2,300 likes and almost 50 comments on his video, also stated: “Since this mistake can cause a fatal accident, you fail.”. This man usually publishes content of this type, helping Latinos in the United States with any type of procedure, advice or whatever they need for their daily life in the country.

A content creator revealed the advice to avoid failing the test Photo:TikTok @junioramesty24 Share

How to correctly cross a stop sign in the United States?

In the same video, user @junioramesty24 revealed the correct way to cross when there is a sign stop In the United States, to avoid any type of accident that puts one’s own or others’ physical integrity at risk: You simply have to brake completely until you are completely sure that there are no vehicles around you.in order to cross definitively.

In fact, he pointed out that many say that the appropriate thing to do is to wait three seconds before crossing, but that is false, since, in reality, There is no set waiting time: This time will be determined by the driver until he considers that he is authorized to cross without risk of causing an accident.

He also said that if when doing the stop Good visibility is not achieved to all necessary sides, We must move forward a little and make a “second” stop”to check again that no other vehicle is approaching before crossing.