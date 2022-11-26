I said goodbye without pain or glory, with the certainty that I am not going to repeat his vision, of the last season of The Crown. Everything was still very careful and some chapter is brilliant, but I have the feeling that the old state of grace had abandoned it. Maybe it’s because I knew the cloudy and sad story between Prince Charles and his wife Diana by heart. Also his eternal romance with the unfailing Camila, including the even more gynecological than erotic detail of the tampons the lady used.

I’m not convinced by the cast either. I can’t get McNulty’s out of my head The Wire watching Dominic West interpret that prince as longing for the throne as he is eternally frustrated. And I miss the spectacular actresses and women who played the young and mature Princess Margaret. The former libertine is now a twilight lady, judgmental, short and resigned. I’m not very convinced by Queen Elizabeth either, although Imelda Staunton has always been a good actress. I think there is a casting and script problem.

And I continue with interest ThisEngland (Movistar Plus+), although you have to consume it in weekly pieces. The naive and the foolish believed that by paying for the platforms we were going to get rid of the hateful publicity and that the series would appear complete from the first day of broadcast. He deals with a likable, noxious phony, deeply insecure despite his slapstick art, no problem lying, enamored Shakespearean reciter named Boris Johnson. It is set in the pandemic and the efforts of Johnson and his cabinet to hide or manipulate the transparent mess. Kenneth Branagh is perfect inside and out, portraying the personality and nuances of that uninhibited and frivolous posh. Also his tremors and his maneuvers before a monster that nobody knows how to stop.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists See also Three dead when a train derailed and overturned in Germany SIGN UP