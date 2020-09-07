Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, always keeps his eyes on everyone. This shows his popularity. Each of his activities becomes an issue of conversation. Even when they are playing football on the training ground, it still becomes a talking point. This is exactly what happened when the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a picture on his Instagram account, in which he is seen playing football during the training session.

England star striker Harry Kane praised Kohli’s skill, commenting on his picture, “Good technique.” A few days later, Kohli wrote in response to Harry Kane, “Ha ha, thank you friend. Technically gifted players like you have said this, it can be believed.”

Just a few days ago, Basu Shankar, who was responsible for the change in fitness level in the national team, said that Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore team captain Virat Kohli has become a better athlete after a long break because during this time he has done those aspects of physical fitness Focused on what needed to be worked on. Kohli got stuck in Mumbai for five months due to the lockdown caused by the Corona virus and his practice on the net was well reached here in the UAE where the Indian Premier League will be held from 19 September.

Basu, who worked with the Indian team from 2015 to 2019, said that Kohli used this break to physically work on everything that needed to be focused. Basu worked a lot on fitness with Kohli during his stay with RCB and the Indian team. Basu said that Kohli was also successful in working on things that international cricketers find difficult to do due to the hectic schedule.