On the stage of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), held in Dubai last December 2023, a disruptive protagonist emerged that challenges conventions in the field of energy generation: the AI Smart Intelligent Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG).

This innovative electromagnetic motor, powered by artificial intelligence (AI)not only promises to produce clean energy, but also aspires to become a replacement for electric propulsion systems.

The AISEG It is based on four physical principles fundamentals: the Inverse Square Law, the Biot-Savart Law, Faraday's Law and the Bandwagoning Theory.

At the core of what appears to be a second space revolution are magnetic motors, discussed in specialized circles as the most realistic option towards almost infinite sustainable energy.

How does AISEG work?

These engines, with their strategic arrangement of permanent magnets in rotor and stator, They execute a continuous cycle of repulsion and attraction, generating movement without resorting to external sources of energy.

A concept that is built on the theoretical bases set forth by Petrus Peregrinus de Maricourt in the 13th century, showing a conceptual experiment that is a precursor to what we know today as a magnetic motor.

The promise of such a system goes beyond a mere technical feat, raising the possibility of redefining key industrial sectors, from electric vehicles to power generation.

Challenges to solve

However, this ideal faces considerable obstaclesfrom inherent thermodynamic challenges to practical problems such as friction, material wear and complexity in the construction and precise control of these engines.

In the field of physics, where each principle and each law dictates its conditions, AISEG and magnetic motors challenge established norms.

The First Law of Thermodynamics, which proclaims that energy is neither created nor destroyed, and the Second Law, which maintains that entropy tends to increase in closed systems, seem questioned by the theoretical possibility of perpetual motion.

Could this electromagnetic generator with artificial intelligence be the beginning of a momentous change in the way we understand and harness energy?

