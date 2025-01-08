“Crime Unit email: our computer system to combat cybercriminals or pedophiles has detected your IP address.” This states an email for which you have asked the Maldita.es WhatsApp chatbot (+34 644 229 319)supposedly sent by the National Police. In the text they assure that “the information” has been compiled by the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), something with which they seek to generate confidence in the users who receive the suspicious email. It is a case of phishing: Cybercriminals impersonate the Police and the agency to encourage users to respond to the fraudulent email.

INCIBE itself has classified it as phishing and they affirm that with this type of “fraud” cybercriminals They intend to blackmail the userthrough a threat, to get hold of your personal data.

The agency has detected different variants of this suspicious email. As they explain, are alert to a mass email campaign in which users are notified that, supposedly, they are being investigated by the authorities for pornography-related crimes.

The email asks the victim to contact the supposed child protection unit. “Please note that refusing to cooperate or respond to this subpoena may have more serious legal consequences,” the text states.

Capture of the fraudulent email. Damned

However, the sender address of the message (chris_arnoldy@hotmail[.]com) has no relationship with the official INCIBE domain.

In another version from the same fraudulent email, The logos of INCIBE, the Ministry of Justice and the National Police are included to try to give the appearance of veracity. In addition, the document mentions a senior official of the National Police along with his supposed signature and seal, but as the Institute itself explains, cybercriminals They intend to “blackmail the person who receives this email to obtain their personal data.”