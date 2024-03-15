As a car brand, you no longer belong if you do not announce an EV for around 25,000 euros. For example, Tesla is working on the Model 2, Renault will soon release the 5 and Citroën already has the ë-C3. Skoda is also jumping on this bandwagon and today shows what the Czech electric car for a quarter of a ton will look like. This is the Skoda Epiq.

Instead of a small hatchback, the 25,000 euro Skoda becomes a crossover. We are curious whether you should pronounce it in a French way (e-piek) or as the English translation for epic. On the front and rear bumper you see the same strips as on the Vision 7S, although we guess that the orange strip is not an emergency button in this case. Or at least not with the production version.

The expected specifications of the Skoda Epiq

The length of 4.1 meters and luggage space of 490 liters correspond exactly to the ID.2 from parent company Volkswagen. Safe to assume the two share a platform. Skoda does not report specifications, but the small Volkswagen will in any case have a 226 hp electric motor that ensures a 0-100 time of 7 seconds. It will be difficult to follow the Skoda driver.

The Skoda Epiq can travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. Volkswagen promises that the ID.2 will need to be charged again after 450 kilometers. So you do sacrifice something, probably due to the height of the car. Sometime in 2025 you should be able to buy the electric Skoda for 25,000 euros. Before that happens, there will be a small electric Skoda SUV called Elroq.