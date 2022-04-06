Comes from Japan a electric motorized bed for gamers that seems to want to redefine … something will definitely redefine. What good is it, you may be wondering? To play and rest without ever having to leave the bed. Other than gamer chairs, this is a real dream come true for the Homer Simpson who is a bit in all of us.

Bed for gamers

It was created by the manufacturer Bauhutte, specialized in furniture for gamers, which in this case seems to have reached a peak of perfection that is difficult to match. The object is called Electric Gaming Bed and it is a hymn to laziness: when you rest you can keep it in a lying position, and then raise it to get into a sitting position when you are ready to play. This is as easy as pressing a button on a dedicated controller.

Furthermore, Bauhutte not only proposes it as an object in its own right, but also as a completion of the “gamer’s room”, that is, an environment fully equipped to have to move as little as possible from the gaming station. So why not have a refrigerator near the bed to take edible foods or a small table to put your things on? Only a toilet is missing, but we are sure that the Japanese will get there sooner or later.

Of course, the bed is fully configurable, so that everyone can find their ideal position for playing, as well as for sleeping.