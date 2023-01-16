No, this is not a camper for people with exhibitionist tendencies. This is the latest hearse from Coleman Milne, a coachbuilder from England. You can also order it as a limousine right away. The electric hearse measures no less than 6.28 meters in length and 1.95 centimeters in height. Plus you can order it with the steering wheel on the left or right.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E hearse is officially called the Etive, named after a river in the Scottish highlands. The tailgate goes up and down electrically and next to the driver there is still room for three passengers (and then the box). The limousine has room for seven passengers, in addition to the driver. It is also somewhat shorter with a length of 5.83 meters.

The 75-kWh battery provides about 320 kilometers of range, although we suspect that at the pace that these cars usually drive, that may be a bit more positive. To prevent awkward situations at the most annoying moments, the extended cars have a reversing camera.