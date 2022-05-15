A new survey conducted by Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has revealed our favorite weapons, bosses, and more during our time in the Lands Between.

conducted by Famitsu and translated by FrontlineJP (thanks, NME), the survey was completed by 1700 people, the majority of whom (1509) were male and aged 25-29.



Almost all respondents confirmed they loved the story and world of Elden Ring, as well as exploration, the field, and boss combat. Item crafting and the upgrade system for equipment were the least favorite aspects of Elden Ring.

Our favorite NPCs are Ranni, Iron Fist Alexander, and Blaidd respectively, whereas Diallos and Enia were least memorable. The most popular enemy was a close-run race between Starscourge Radahn and Malenia, with Margit – a fight no-one can forget – coming in third place. Caelid tops the lips of the most memorable places – no surprise there, either – closely followed by Limgrave and Leyndell, Royal Capital. It seems very few people thought the Mountaintops of the Giants was particularly memorable, though.

Most played as a Vagabond, and most prioritized Vigor over any other stats, with fewer players opting for a Faith build. We love Katanas most – over half put them down as their favorite weapon type – followed by greatswords, medium shields, and staves respectively. Great claws were least popular amongst the respondents.

The most popular weapon skills and ashes of war was Bloodhound Step by a country mile, while Comet Azur topped the list of favorite sorceries and incantation. Erdtree’s Favor was the most treasured talisman.

As for Spirit Ashes? In news that will surprise no-one, that prize goes to Mimic Tear, followed by Black Knife Tiche and Spirit Jellyfish. Soldjars of Fortune were least popular.

There’s plenty more results to flick through, so head on over to FrontlineJP for the full list, which also revealed that the average playtime of players was between 100-150 hours, with most sitting at level 150 or above (824).

Where most of us tried a thousand times to kill Malenia once, Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her has now killed a thousand Malenias. Let Me Solo Her has become an icon in the Elden Ring community for their help de ella beating Malenia, with many fans producing artwork of the player.