The nostalgic are clear: going to the library to choose the next reading or get lost among the shelves of a bookstore are two of the pleasures of the inveterate readers. Of course, the day to day complicates transporting the volumes from one place to another. And this is one of the reasons for the success of the Electronic books and of the channels of streaming Literary in Spain.

In fact, the ebooks They have become the best alternative to be able to carry a library always on top and to be able to read comfortably anywhere and time, banishing the excuses of Do not have time for this habit. However, the investment they require is not always suitable for all pockets, as happens with the price of one of the last Kindle models, the colosoft. The same goes for the one considered the best book reader of 2024, The Kindle Paperwhitewhich has a starting price of 170 euros.

However, Woxter’s ‘ebooks’ reader has arrived to show that everyone can have an electronic book. Your model Scriba 195 s networkit is even smaller than a mobile, so it can be taken in your pocket and now it costs Just over 40 euros at Amazon.

The cheapest electronic book

This 'ebook' reader admits EPUB format.





Buy for 41.42 euros



With this price, we can say that it is one of the cheapest electronic books on the market. Also, of the most compactwhich, without a doubt, is a great advantage. In fact, its screen is only 4.7 inches and its weight of 100 grams, which reinforces its portable and easy to transport character.

Among the benefits of this device, the one that is designed to read in low light conditions thanks to its screen with 16 gray scales. In addition, it allows to adjust the letter and contrast to adapt to the needs of each reader.

As for capacity, it has enough to store more than 2,000 titles. Thus, its 4 internal memory gigas are very useful. Another of its advantages is that it admits several formats, including EPUB, PDF, FB2, HTM, DOC and TXT.

