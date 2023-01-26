Dutch racing talent across the pond: you can see everything about it in a new documentary.

2023 will be a great year for documentaries about racing for Dutch racers. Max Verstappen will officially be seen more in Drive to Survive about Netflix’s Formula 1 and there will be a brand new documentary about what we can slowly call the American Max Verstappen. At least, he is just Dutch: Rinus van Kalmthout, who is making waves in the Indycar series in the US under the slightly more accessible name Rinus VeeKay.

Documentary about Rinus VeeKay

We can imagine that you may not watch the Indycar as much as, for example, Formula 1. The sport is a lot less popular in our country. Thanks to Rinus, however, there is more and more enthusiasm for the sport and it is more fun to get to know more things behind the scenes. That is why Rinus VeeKay is getting its own documentary. It is a series on Prime Video that can be streamed from February 10.

It’s not just about Rinus and his racing successes, but also about the Indycar itself. The documentary will therefore be fun to watch if you want to learn more about Indy. According to the documentary makers, the series has been made in such a way that even as a total layman when it comes to sports, you can watch it with fascination. In terms of content, it seems to be a kind of Drive to Survive, but around Rinus VeeKay and the Indycar.

interviews

So also expect interviews (portraits), often with Rinus VeeKay himself. But his parents Marijn and Evelien also speak with all their stories. There is also attention for Rinus’ mentor, none other than Arie Luyendyk. According to Rinus himself, it will be a ‘beautiful, personal documentary’. In any case, we are very curious.

As mentioned, you can stream the documentary on Prime Video from February 10. It is a three-part series, whether all parts can be seen immediately is not known.

