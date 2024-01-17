The Evoque Convertible may have been cool because it was so different, but you could never take someone in such a thing seriously. And certainly not anymore when Volkswagen introduced a T-Roc Cabrio. By the way, both are no longer there. What remains is an original Defender with a soft top, but then you may miss out on certain luxuries. The solution comes from the Netherlands: this Defender Convertible.

The Dutch company will convert your Defender 90 into a convertible for approximately €100,000. And if they go to so much trouble, it would be a shame to keep the rest of the car standard. The lucky customer can therefore immediately choose an exciting color. This owner went for the color Sunbeam Yellow, not to be confused with Solarbeam Yellow from Mercedes or Sunburst Yellow from Mazda.

This car is perfect for a couple who likes to drive with the fifth wheel on the car. Besides the fact that there is literally a fifth wheel hanging from the back door, you also have a very pathetic seat between the two front seats. And so you can sit in the front with three people, just like in the Fiat Multipla. A requirement is that this extra passenger may not have arms. Or legs.

The fabric roof of this Defender Convertible is 'semi-electric' and for safety a roll bar has been built in that meets the requirements of the FIA. What the FIA ​​does not require, but is nice, is that the roll cage is also covered with leather and yellow stitching. Hopefully the leather doesn't creak when you sit with the third seat against the roll cage.

More Defender Convertibles are coming

Heritage Customs immediately announces that they will increase production of this special Defender Convertible because there appears to be 'increasing demand'. In any case, the third will be revealed very soon. A Defender 90 costs at least 125,000 euros new, but if you're going to spend anyway, you might as well buy a V8 for 250,000 euros.