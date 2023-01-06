The word ‘stick’ sticks well in the Word of the Year election. For example, the word ‘climate sticker’ has been named Word of the Year 2022. Four years earlier, ‘loading sticker’ won that election. Charging point stickers are motorists who leave their car at the pole when the car is already full and thus block the pole. A Dutch parking manager has come up with a solution for this.

Parking manager John Franke came up with the idea together with some other managers. ‘We have our own charging stations on which you can set a penalty rate. So we said: if your car is here and it is full, you still have half an hour to move the car, otherwise you will be fined five euros,” he says. RTV North.

From when can you get a fine at the Dutch charging station

According to the manager, the parkers have no problem with this: ‘I actually only get positive reactions from the people who park their cars here. They understand the problem very well.’ In addition, the car industry can better help EV drivers, Franke thinks: ‘Not all apps indicate with a push message that the car is full.’

From 15 January 2023, Franke will, if necessary, issue fines for parking too long at the Dutch charging station. We are curious whether the charging station fines can actually drive away the stickers or whether the charging stickers have something extra left to stay put.