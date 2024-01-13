In fact, it no longer has a combustion engine at all.

The Porsche 911 is a theme on which you can vary endlessly. Of course, Porsche itself already has numerous variants of the 911 released, but then there are also other parties that put their own spin on it. There are a number of interesting examples of this on Interclassics.

We already wrote about a beautiful Von Schmidt and a Singer that we found on the exhibition floor, but there was also this 911 from Zero Classics. That name may not ring a bell, but this is also a Dutch company.

Unlike the Singer and the Von Schmidt, this is not a backdated 964. The basis for this car was the classic 911, although it is a late example from the mid-1980s.

However, that is not the main difference with the aforementioned restomods. The main difference is the lack of a boxer engine. You are looking at a fully electric 911. The name 'Zero' therefore refers to zero emissions.

By removing the engine you remove a large part of the charm of a classic, but hey, you can also see it as a very nice EV. And this 911 is a lot smoother than the original. With 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque, this electric Elfer sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The car is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 70 kWh, which is good for a range of 400 km. That should be enough for a ride on a Sunday afternoon. And the weight? That works out to 1,400 kg. That is relatively heavy for an old 911, but still lighter than a 992…

