If Mercedes builds an F1 car for the road, why not a Formula E car for the street? By a license plate we mean, because FE races are usually already held on street circuits. This DS E-Tense Performance is a Formula E car under the skin. And one with 600 kW, or just 817 hp in the old language.

The engine in the front produces 250 kW and the one on the rear axle takes it up a notch with 350 kW. So there is four-wheel drive. DS tells to TopGear that the goal is to shoot from 0 to 100 in 2 seconds. The battery is located in the center of the car and behind the driver. The passengers sit in a carbon fiber aluminum monocoque.

When can you buy the DS E-Tense Performance?

You should have guessed that there are no production plans. Too bad, because the DS E-Tense Performance looks fantastic. Designers did play with elements that can be used in future DS models. There is a new grille with a kind of 3D effect. There are also daytime running lights with an ‘unprecedented thinness’ consisting of 800 LEDs.

Although no images have been released of the interior, DS promises us a Formula E steering wheel, bucket seats, black leather and a sound system with special FOCAL Utopia speakers. Something for DS drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa to listen to – both will be testing the prototype. So no mass production, but a real car. Only after the test work will DS reveal all correct performance data.

Of course things have to be learned

“Our aim is to apply the experience we have gathered in Formula E and the expertise gained from our international titles into a project that predicts the powerful electric car of tomorrow,” explains DS Performance boss Thomas Chevaucher. .

“It’s a lab that we’re going to use to analyze and develop component behavior for future manufacturing. The idea is also to find solutions to reduce costs, make them easier to manufacture and explore implementations in production models. The next generations of the E-Tense offering will benefit from these developments,” he adds.