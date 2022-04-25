Ford Adapta and the ONCE Foundation have presented this cockpit so that everyone can enjoy the races.

More and more steps are being taken towards facilitating the accessibility in video games, although it is a battle in which there is still a way ahead. After celebrating Tifloinnova 2022, the largest international trade fair for accessible technology for blind and visually impaired people, the ONCE Foundation has taken the opportunity to present, together with Ford Adapta, another accessory that will make life better for people with disabilities.

Last Friday it was announced in Madrid the first adapted virtual motor racing simulator to the needs of real and virtual drivers with disabilities and reduced mobility. The objective? May everyone have a similar experience in driving games.

Works on all gaming platformsThe simulator, developed by the specialized company Hi-Speed ​​Simulators, has been advised by Ford Adapta, Team Fordzilla and Fundación ONCE. As a result, we find hardware that allows people with reduced mobility to enjoy a simracing experience. exactly the same as that of a cockpit with pedalswhich enables its users not only to play, but also to compete at a high level.

How have they achieved it? A steering wheel has been implemented with rings that allow the accelerator and brake to be operated, inspired by real vehicles that have this system. The simulator is compatible with all consoles, computers and video gamesand it also has adapted software with reduced mobility mode that is also available for virtual reality.

Next, we detail the characteristics of this accessory:

MBH steering wheel with adaptive rim paddles to control throttle and brake.



Servobases with Direct Drive technology.



Wireless, with systems for an easy change of rings.



Adaptive cams with configurable functions.



Haptic vibration systems for the body torso.



High fidelity motion systems.



Sequential gear change.



The simulator can be purchased through the official websites of TeamFordzilla Y FordAdapta and will have shipments available throughout Europe.

More about: Accessibility, Simulator and Driving.