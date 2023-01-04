Second arrest, but still many questions about shooting that killed Rotterdammers
Despite the fact that a second suspect has been arrested, the police still have many questions about the shooting that killed a 25-year-old from Rotterdam last week. Twenty detectives are investigating what happened in the house on the Huniadijk in Rotterdam-IJsselmonde and who is all involved. Neighbors say they don’t know what happened.
#drives #activists #Erasmus #Bridge #texts #option #gradually #seizing #power
Leave a Reply