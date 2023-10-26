You’re looking at the Shaggin’ Wagon here. Sounds like a car where ‘the magic happens’ frequently. Whether that is the case or not, we will leave it open. The bus may look familiar if you watch the film Dumb & Dumber you’ve ever seen. Someone built a replica of the Ford Econoline from the film and is now auctioning it off Cars & Bids. Already convinced that you want it? You can bid until just after ten tonight.

Haven’t you seen the movie? In short, it’s about two guys, one of whom works as a dog groomer. Hence the dog bowl. The Ford is from 1993 and has a 4.9-liter inline-six engine with approximately 147 hp and 360 Nm. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. The bus has already traveled more than 140,000 kilometers.

All details from the film are present

The high cuddly content continues happily on the inside. There are four seats – two in the front and two behind – and a sofa. You will also come across curtains in front of the tinted windows and there is a bird in a cage. In the film, the bird is no longer alive when it is sold to a blind child. Then you already have a good idea of ​​the film.

If you are not there, the seller will provide cloths that you can hang behind the windows. This shows scenes from the film. In addition to the Ford and the canvases, the winning bid also includes a moped that also features the film. The highest bid currently stands at approximately 24,500 euros. Make an offer quickly before it’s too late. Or suggest trading it for a moped.