Markets across the country facing recession due to Kovid-19 have high expectations from this Diwali. On the one hand, while the general public who have been imprisoned in the house for the last several months will get the opportunity to shop freely in a big festival after a long time, the government’s new LTC Cash Voucher Scheme to increase the expenditure. Due to this, the falling market will get strengthened.

New life will come in the economy

The government says that the new LTC cash voucher scheme and the festival advance scheme of Rs 10,000 will revive the economy. At the same time, traders say that this is expected to give some relief to traders sitting disappointed and taking losses for the last several months. Due to the savings made by the people in the last seven months, the central government recently ordered the government employees to convert LTC into cash and the traders spend the entire money of the purchases from China on Diwali festival season every year in the country. By March 31, 2021, there is a possibility of spending about 2 lakh crore rupees in the markets of the country, for which traders all over the country are excited.

Footfall will increase in festival season

National President of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), BC Bhartia and National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal believe that this Diwali has a lot of hope for markets and traders across the country. The market and business were completely closed due to Corona, and since the lockdown opened, the business has grown by 30 percent so far. But trade across the country has not yet returned to track. But with this Diwali festival season, there is every possibility of increasing footfall and shopping in the market.

Import from China decreased

India-China trade seems to be completely affected by India’s deteriorating relationship with China. Kat says that in the festival season which runs from Rakhi to Diwali every year, about 40 thousand crore rupees are imported from China for goods related to these festivals. However, this time the Indian consumer’s thinking about China has changed completely, whose hallmark has been seen in recent festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. When China suffered a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore on Rakhi, the same Ganesh Chaturthi lost 500 crore. While the traders boycotted the selling of Chinese goods at these festivals on one hand, the people also refused to buy Chinese goods. In view of this trend and increasing craze in Indian goods among people, it can be easily estimated that this Diwali is going to suffer a loss of 40 thousand crores to China. Our home market will be fulfilled by it.

Was buying only important items

Khandelwal says that from April to August, people have spent only on general needs. It can be estimated that in the last seven months, people across the country have together saved a total of 1.5 lakh crores. About 40 percent of which is about 60 thousand crores can be spent in the markets on this Diwali. The direct benefit of this estimate is seen reaching the traders.