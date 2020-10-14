Before the festive season, car companies are offering discounts on their cars to entice customers. If you talk about Tata, the company is offering discounts on Harrier in addition to Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago. Let’s know how many rupees are being discounted on these cars with which offers.

Tata Harrier

Tata’s flagship Harrier is getting a bumper discount. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on its top models XZ +, XZA + and Dark Edition, while other variants can get discounts of up to Rs 65,000. This Tata car has a new BS6 Norms engine with automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s Nexon is getting an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 on purchase this month, which is limited to the diesel model. On the Tata Nexon, you will get many great features as well as electric sunroof.

Tata Tiago

If you bring Tata Tiago to your home in October, you can get a benefit of 25 thousand rupees on it. It has a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and if someone exchanges an old car and buys a new Tiago, then you will get an extra discount of Rs 10,000. It has a new engine with BS6 Norms with automatic transmission.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors Tigor is getting a discount of up to Rs 30,000 this month. The price of this car is between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This car has an engine with BS6 Norms with automatic transmission.

This company is also giving discounts

Hyundai is offering discounts on many of its cars. Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS petrol and diesel models are getting direct benefits of 25 thousand. This car is getting 3 years of road assistance and up to 5 years of warranty. At the same time, Hyundai’s Grand i10 BS6 has a discount of up to 60 thousand, with a cash discount of 40 thousand and exchange bonus of 15 thousand and government employees of 5 thousand rupees.

read this also

These five cars will be launched on Diwali, equipped with the latest features, the price is also in your budget

Plan to buy SUV on festival? These are the top 4 cheapest cars in the market, know the price and features