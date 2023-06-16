Disney’s animated series continue to dominate the small screen. In this scenario, “Cousins“, the production created by Natasha Kline, has grabbed the headlines on social networks, but not for the reasons the company would have wanted. It has not yet been released, but it has already received strong criticism.

On Twitter, netizens berated the show for being racist and belittling Latin American culture. Reasons were not lacking, so here we will update you on it.

YOU CAN SEE: “Carl’s date”, sequel to “Up” comes to the cinema after 14 years: when does the film premiere?

“Cousins”: why did they criticize the series?

https://youtu.be/vPY8gk4QHrw

In the preview, it can be seen how the protagonist’s residence is called “Earthquake Heights”, despite the fact that the Mexican community has been hit by several earthquakes in recent years and hundreds of lives have been lost.

In addition, a scene in which all the cousins ​​live in a single room that is full of scattered things and clothes everywhere was criticized. This only furthers the stereotype that Mexicans are dirty and messy.

Other reasons that provoked the fury of netizens was the use of the sepia palette and the inappropriate use of expressions such as “Hey”, which shows how little research has been done on the use of the language.

YOU CAN SEE: “Black mirror”: release date on Netflix, number of chapters and chronological order of the series

“Cousins”: this is how Disney and the creator responded to criticism

The waves of criticism were so great that the creator of the show Natasha Kline could not ignore it. Finally, she responded to the detractors in this way: “It is difficult when you carry the dreams of others. I only stand firm with the truth that I know.”

On the other hand, Disney has not issued any official statement about the criticism of the “Cousins” program. Several fans believe that it could be canceled even before its premiere on Disney Channel and Disney +, but it only remains to wait for more updates on the matter.

#Disney #series #offends #Latinos #racist #despising #culture #quotthey #cancel #itquot