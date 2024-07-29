After the Covid-19 pandemic, the list of the ten main causes of death in the world has changed

Every day millions of people around the world lose their lives. The reasons also vary depending on the country you live in. According to some studies, however, there are ten main causes of deathLet’s find out together what they are.

Top 10 Causes of Death in the World

There are thousands of diseases throughout the world that can lead to death.WHO and all health institutions carry out surveys and investigations for all pathologies, in particular for those that can lead the patient to an early death. Over the years the list of life-threatening disease has changed significantly. The indices that are evaluated include the possibility of transmission of the pathology and, in percentage, the lethality of the latter.

The 10 causes of death in the world

Obviously, for each disease, both the possibility of treatment and the interaction with other conditions such as, for example, nutritional status must be evaluated. A very interesting fact, with the exception of Africa and the Western Pacific, concerns the COVID-19. In fact, in the study conducted and published by World Health Statistics 2024it has emerged how Covid-19 has rapidly scaled the classification of lethal pathology, overtaking pathologies that have been present for decades.

“The latest estimates show that, with the exception of Africa and the Western Pacific, COVID-19 has been among the top five causes of death, becoming the leading cause of death in the Americas in both years. Nearly 13 million lives have been lost to COVID-19 globally during this period.”

The ten causes of death in the world

The data collected by the researchers refer to the pre-pandemic years up to today. In the various countries examined, the ten causes of death most common ones change, but in most areas, the list is very similar.

Ischemic heart disease; COVID-19; Heart attack; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Lower respiratory tract infections: Tumors of the trachea, bronchi, lungs; Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias; Diabetes mellitus; Kidney disease; Tuberculosis.

With the exception of the COVID-19the other pathologies present in the list were also present in previous surveys. Even in countries where Covid is not among the top places it has significantly climbed the rankings. The advice of the WHO and in general of all health professionals always remains focused on prevention, acting preventively on the modifiable factors present in our lives.