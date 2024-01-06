Home page World

New year, new diet? In 2024, you should finally lose a few pounds and make your diet healthier. But where to start? Your star sign could be the answer.

The delicious and freshly prepared crepes with chocolate at the Christmas markets. Plus the sweet but sugary mulled wine. The plate of cookies is already waiting at home. The run-up to Christmas alone can be quite stressful. Not to mention the Christmas holidays including the banquet and the extensive dining on New Year's Eve.

So it's no wonder that for many people, losing weight and eating healthy are at the top of their New Year's to-do list. But statistically speaking, after four weeks most people have already made good intentions again. Because you simply haven't found the right diet for you? The right diet for your zodiac sign so that the year 2024 is a success – although the stars mean better for some zodiac signs than others in the new year.

Aries (March 21 – April 20): The Paleo Diet

As an energetic and Aries needs an active zodiac sign a diet that meets his high energy needs. The Paleo diet could therefore be a good fit. It mainly contains foods that our ancestors probably ate in the Stone Age: lots of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables are on the menu. Processed foods and fast food are taboo, as are grains.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21): The Mediterranean Diet

Taurus are true gourmets among the zodiac signs. For them, good food means enjoyment and pampering for the palate and mind. The Mediterranean diet, rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and olive oil, is fulfilling the needs of the bulls for culinary delights and health.

If you want to be beautiful, you have to… eat right. This means something different for each zodiac sign. Some rely on a meat-free diet, others on a particularly high-protein diet. Astrologically speaking, it's all a question of the zodiac sign. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

Gemini (May 22 – June 21): The Flexitarian Diet

It doesn't always have to be meat. It's not just vegans and vegetarians who are convinced by this credo. Flexitarians also consciously reduce their meat consumption and rely primarily on plant-based products. But unlike the vegetarian or vegan diet, meat and fish are not completely avoided here.

Treating yourself to a schnitzel, steak or salmon fillet every now and then is allowed. Then it should generally only be of high quality. If you eat out, you can also have meat and fish brought to you. This diet goes well with the flexible, curious and open-minded Gemini.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): The Homemade Diet

Stress in everyday life rarely allows you to cook extensively. But hand on heart: Homemade still tastes best, right? The caring cancer likes to take the time to stand in the kitchen and conjure up a healthy meal for himself or his loved ones; Efforts or not. He loves being at home and cooking. A home-cooked diet where everything is prepared from scratch is perfect. Especially since they then decide what goes on the table – and what it consists of.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The low-carb diet

Even the name suggests it: Leos are strong, confident Characters. A low-carb diet that focuses primarily on proteins and healthy fats suits the determined zodiac sign. Especially since it mainly consists of hearty food. However, carbohydrates are not on the menu.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The vegetarian diet

Order, structures and, last but not least, clear boundaries. Strive for it the reliable virgins; It can be like this not only in your everyday life, but also on your plate. Since the zodiac sign is also characterized by a high level of eco-consciousness, a vegetarian diet fits in well with Virgo's environmentally and health-conscious lifestyle.

Only plant-based foods are used; meat is not on the menu. Anyone who follows the Veganuary trend will eat this way at least in the first month of the new year.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd): The balanced diet

Libras strive for harmony and balance. A balanced diet therefore suits them perfectly. Like a little bit of everything: pizza and pasta are just as okay as salad and soup – as long as it's in moderation. A balanced diet that covers all nutrient groups in appropriate amounts is therefore recommended the balances needing harmony and variety be tailored.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22): The ketogenic diet

Hardly any diet reflects this intense and determined nature of Scorpios reflected, like the ketogenic diet. The focus is on a high fat and very low carbohydrate intake. Nuts, avocados and cold-water fish such as salmon and herring are particularly high in healthy fats. Dairy products are also perfect for this diet.

Sagittarius (November 23rd – December 20th): The Adventure Diet

You can also be adventurous when it comes to food. Would you like to try out a culinary style you've never heard of before? Why not. The impulsive zodiac sign Sagittarius definitely don't shy away from it. It loves new experiences – even when it comes to eating. An “adventure diet” that involves constantly trying out new foods and recipes is likely to suit Sagittarius’ brave spirit.

Editor's note According to modern standards, astrology is not a recognized science. Astrological analysis always leaves room for interpretation. They examine probability, potential and possibility based on the star constellation – but astrology cannot predict fixed results.

Capricorn (December 21st – January 19th): The diet according to plan

Many people are probably familiar with it: Only when hunger, whether small or large, becomes noticeable do you start thinking about what you could eat. However, given your growling stomach and rapidly falling blood sugar levels, these meals are rarely healthy. When it comes to cravings, things have to happen quickly.

For a disciplined and structured zodiac sign like Capricorn However, that is unthinkable. A diet that is based on planning fits much better into the earth sign's busy everyday life. Meals are then planned and prepared weeks or sometimes even months in advance. The prepared food then only needs to be warmed up briefly.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The vegan diet

For ethical and ecological reasons, the vegan diet is for conscientious Aquarius appropriate. All animal products are avoided. Vegan substitute products provide the necessary proteins. For example through pea proteins. In terms of price, they take it Nothing more about meat products now.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The pescatarian diet

Pescetarianism requires a little creativity to bring variety to your plate. In contrast to the vegan diet, the pescatarian diet also includes fish, seafood and eggs. However, meat is taboo here too. Luckily, Pisces are not only cheerful, but also particularly inventive. They always have ideas to spice up their meals; and have fun too.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by the editor before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.