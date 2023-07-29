The Wankel engine is a nice ‘what if’ scenario. Citroën, Mercedes and even Chevrolet once flirted with the rotary engine, but decided that the piston engine was the future after all. What if the major brands had all opted for the vibration-free Wankel engine and had invested heavily? Maybe there were cars with Wankel engines like this XTS-210 from the LiquidPiston company.

Earlier we posted a nice video of an openwork Wankel engine, for those who have forgotten what such a machine looks like inside. The LiquidPiston XTS-210 works just like the Wankel engine: without pistons and with a rotating element in the middle. However, the shape of the chamber and rotor is very different from the engines you know from Mazda. At the bottom of this page you can see exactly how the XTS-210 works.

LiquidPiston calls it a rotary engine, but not a Wankel engine. The operation would be fundamentally different, the company believes. Problems with the lubrication (a Wankel engine sprays oil into the chamber) and the gaskets (the so-called ‘apex seals’ sometimes fly out) should also be solved with the XTS-210.

The LiquiPiston XTS-210 next to a diesel engine | Photo: © LiquidPiston

The XTS-210 is a supercharged two-stroke engine that you can simply hold in your hands due to its size, but which still produces 25 hp and 70 Nm. A conventional diesel engine would have to be 80 percent larger for the same power. The XTS-210 is also 30 percent more economical. The small motor is therefore perfect for generators, drones or as a range extender for electric vehicles.

Many more possibilities

LiquidPiston says the engine is scalable. For example, they can make a version with 1 hp, but also a large version with 1,000 hp. In addition to diesel, the engine can also run on kerosene and it would also be possible to build a version that runs on petrol or even hydrogen. So there are a lot of applications to think of.

The US military has already invested 9 million dollars in the engine. They mainly see it as a separate generator or as an addition to hybrid systems. LiquidPiston also built the engine into a kart for demonstration purposes, but there are no plans yet for a larger version in a passenger vehicle. Who knows what the future will bring.