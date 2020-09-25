Russian scientists have created a device that will detect the presence of corona virus in the air. This device has been prepared by scientists of the National Nuclear Research University of Russia. In which a highly sensitive sensor has been installed which can give information about corona virus in the air even at the lowest concentration. This device is named Trigger-BIO detector.The university’s press service said in a statement that the device is many times more compact and more accurate than its analogs. This will help in detecting the level of infection at a crowded place rapidly. It can issue an alert if a corona virus is present in a public place. Its developers say that this machine is designed to be deployed in public places like airport, metro or railway station.

The device gave accurate results during the test

During official testing, the trigger-BIO detector device detected the presence of corona virus in the air within one to two seconds. Scientists reported that in the first stage this device isolates the pollutants. Since which identify any type of biogenic aerosol, including viruses, bacteria and bacterial toxins present in the air.

Russia has already made such a device in the past

Russia also claimed in the last week of August that it had built a device capable of transmitting corona virus into the air. However, the device was as large as a refrigerator. This device was named Detector Bio. The device was produced by the KMJ factory in Russia in collaboration with the Defense Ministry and the Gamalaya Institute producing the Corona vaccine.



The former device looks like a refrigerator

The detector bio is not a pocket device, rather it looks like a refrigerator. Many small laboratories are seen in it from outside view. Those who pull the air and test it. A series of mini laboratories are also able to detect the presence of corona virus. It tests the surrounding air twice to verify its result.