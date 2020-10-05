The icons designing your phone earn crores of designs. You may be surprised to hear this, but this is reality and for example, the traffics of America are seen. Traf Apple, who hails from San Francisco, designs colorful icons for the iPhone and earns over $ 1,16,000, or over Rs 85 lakh each week, by selling them. Traf’s design is a worldwide demand for stylish icons and people are also spending a lot to make their iPhones look beautiful and different. You will also make the apps appearing in your smartphones beautiful and stylish with the help of free icons or paid icons.

More demand for stylish icons

Actually, nowadays, whether it is an Android phone or iPhone, the user has the option to customize the icons. However, speaking of iPhones, this feature is available only in mobiles supporting iOS 14. People are starting to prefer customized icons over traditional icons and are not hesitant to buy custom and stylish icons. Keeping in mind this choice of people, traffic is earning millions today. Ever since the iPhone gave iOS 14 users the option to customize app icons through Siri shortcuts, the traffic has gone out and today they are earning a lot by selling a variety of stylish and colorful iPhone icons every week. However, Traf cites his hard work behind it, stating that he has been designing icons for smartphones for years, but now he is getting the fruits of hard work.

American designer Traf’s design icons

Interesting traff story

According to Traff, he sold smartphone icons for the first time in 2013 and earned him $ 17. Later he focused solely on making smartphone icons and when Apple offered iPhone users the option to customize the icons, they started selling a package of 120 icons for $ 28 (2050). Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee later showed Traff’s story and his icons on his channel. When people came to know that they could customize their iPhone icons to be stylish, they started buying Traf’s icon package and then gradually the sales of Traf’s designed stylish icons made the record. However, these icons also have many flaws and traffic is working on a plan to refund money to a disgruntled user. But there are thousands of users who are making their iPhone stylish and unique with the help of Traf’s design iPhone icons.