In the coming weeks we will be sharing our favorite episodes from our archive. This time we look back at the success of Torrey Peters.

The American Torrey Peters wrote the book of the year with the book ‘Detransitie, baby’ according to reviewer Persis Bekkering. Peters writes about her trans protagonists who struggle with love, tenderness, the longing for family and the complexities of relationships in the form of a classic Great American Novel. What makes this novel such a smash hit?

Books discussed in this episode:

