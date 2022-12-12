Enjoy: this mini-collection with four extremely rare Ruf’s will be auctioned soon.

You have tuners and you have tuners. Ruf is one of the last category. They really take the effort to take a car to a higher level. There are only two drawbacks. Firstly, Ruf’s are very pricey and secondly they are almost impossible to find.

However, there is now good news for those who want (and can) buy a Ruf. There are now four Rufs offered at the same time at auction, one even more rare than the other. We’ll go through them one by one.

Ruf BTR2 (1997)

The most legendary Ruf is of course the BTR, better known as the Yellowbird. The car you see here is its successor: the BTR2. Where the original Yellowbird still on the classic 911 was based, the BTR2 is basically a 993 Carrera. Ruf has turbocharged it and a range of other upgrades, resulting in 420 horsepower. That wasn’t enough to claim the title of ‘fastest car in the world’, but the BTR2 is obviously faster than the original Yellowbird. Reportedly only ten were built.

Ruf Turbo R (1998)

The Ruf BTR2 was therefore not originally a Turbo, but Ruf also overhauled the 911 Turbo. That resulted in the Turbo R. This orange copy has visited Ruf again in recent years, so that it has in fact become a kind of restomod. Instead of the 408 hp that a 993 Turbo delivers as standard, this Ruf now has 560 hp. With this ‘oldie’ you can simply keep up with a 991 Turbo S, which has just as much power.

Ruf Turbo R Convertible (1998)

With approximately fifteen built, the Turbo R Coupé is already an absolute rarity, but the Turbo R Cabriolet is really rare. There’s only one of them, and that’s this one. The convertible matches the coupe completely, so you should actually just buy these cars together. You have to settle for slightly less horsepower, namely 490 hp.

Ruf RK Coupe (2007)

The most special car of the bunch is perhaps this Cayman, which has been renamed RK Coupé. RK stands for ‘Ruf Kompressor’. This Cayman has a 997 block, with a mechanical compressor, which provides 440 hp. Ruf joined forces with Studiotorino for the design, making the RK Coupé look a lot tighter than the original. It was planned that 49 units would be built, but in the end there were two: one prototype and one production car. So that’s this one.

We can say that they are all very tasty cars. All four are auctioned by Gooding & Co during their Amelia Island-auction. It will take place at the beginning of March. Which of these Ruf’s are you bidding on? Please let us know in the comments!

