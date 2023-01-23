Can proteins – an important building block for all living things – be improved with artificial intelligence? In a small office and lab on the Biotech Campus in Delft, an international team of software developers and biologists think so.

This is home to the start-up Cradle, a company founded in 2021 by Jelle Prins (ex-Uber), Eli Bixby and Stef van Grieken (both ex-Google), Harmen van Rossum (ex-DSM) and Elise de Reus, former employee of the American biotech company Zymergen. Cradle’s sixteen employees work at locations in Delft and Zurich, Switzerland: biologists, app designers, programmers and machine learning experts.

On the heavily secured campus opposite DSM factories, Cradle is building a computer model that must learn to speak the language of proteins. The aim is to come up with modifications in proteins that are better than what people can develop with the help of laboratory experiments. Think of improved antibodies for medicines or a protein that can break down PET from plastic bottles more easily at a high temperature.

Cradle is therefore one of the new companies that have been set up in recent years to unleash the rapid development of artificial intelligence on traditional biotechnology. The American Absci has AI come up with new antibodies. Arzeda (also an American company) uses algorithms to devise new proteins and the German company Cambrium wants AI to design entire cell factories. Cradle focuses on a specific problem: improving proteins.

Investors follow the trend. Last year, according to data company Crunchbase, $ 59 billion was invested worldwide in start-ups with artificial intelligence as a specialty. That is twice more than in 2021. Cradle, which is still under construction, also raised 5.5 million dollars.

Several prominent wealthy private individuals – including former DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma and Adriaan Mol of the Amsterdam payment service provider Mollie – and a group of venture investors contributed the investment millions. With that money, Cradle will build a piece of software that biologists will soon be able to use to design and improve proteins. The program is currently still in a test phase, with some customers and scientists already using the software. Cradle hopes to have a product that can be used on a large scale by the end of this year.

It is special that at Cradle entrepreneurs from software companies such as Google and Uber work together with scientifically trained experts from the biotech world. “Large tech companies have a huge aversion to opening expensive labs,” says Elise de Reus in the canteen of the Biotech Campus. “Conversely, biologists are allergic to software developers who reduce biology to something programmable.” Biologists typically conduct experiments in laboratories using outdated and inaccessible software developed at universities.

Google guests

De Reus was walking through a desert in California in 2021, when she received an app from a friend: ‘Google guests want to talk to you about biotechnology’. “When I read their pitch, I walked through the desert indignantly,” says De Reus. “Who do they think they are, that they think they can solve problems from biology from the world of tech? But then I thought: what could I do with a huge bag of money to bring these two worlds together?”

The ‘guests from Google’ were Stef van Grieken and Eli Bixby. Together with former Uber developer and investor Jelle Prins, Van Grieken thought about a new venture in 2020. Prins: “It had to become a company with a positive impact on the world. We didn’t want to set up the next sharing platform or the next flash delivery company.” The duo ended up with biotechnology.

A technological breakthrough in the summer of 2021 convinced De Reus of the added value of AI. Researchers at DeepMind – a sister company of Google – then launched AlphaFold, a program that can predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins with great certainty. Until the arrival of AlphaFold, researchers sometimes had to struggle for years to determine the structure of a protein. PhD studies failed. De Reus: “And now you could generate a structure at the touch of a button. This was a BFD,” she says. „A big fucking deal.”

1 percent pass

Biotech companies use bacteria or yeasts in bioreactors to make all kinds of products, from sugar substitutes to detergent enzymes. Protein designers modify proteins in many ways to improve yield and function. But an experiment with a new protein can easily take weeks, and success is not guaranteed. If 1 percent of the experiments succeed and lead to an improvement, that is considered a success. “So 99 percent of all designs are wasted time and wasted materials,” says De Reus. “If we increase the success rate tenfold, that is already valuable.”

Machine learning should make that happen. Proteins follow a logic similar to that of human language. The building blocks are not words, but amino acids that form a certain structure. Some amino acids are crucial to that structure, others are interchangeable, just like words in a sentence. With enough examples, Cradle’s models should understand how a protein can be made more stable or more efficient. De Reus: “We want one buddy you have open in your browser, which a biologist asks in every round of his experiment: This protein must meet these conditions, what specific change do I need to make to achieve this goal? And then our program goes to work.”

The big problem for Cradle: the availability of data. Good lab data for proteins are scarce and biotech companies are not eager to share the results of experiments just like that. That is why Cradle has set up its own modest laboratory to directly test predictions and improve models in the lab.

For the time being, Cradle will continue to build there – with the help of a few test customers. “If I think: this is it, only then will we go bigger,” says Prins. “Then we bring in as many people as possible, as much money as possible and go for that big impact. And then it becomes all or nothing.”

