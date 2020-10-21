Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said after the Indian Premier League (IPL) defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday that it was eye-opening as well as he took form Apart from the on-going Shikhar Dhawan, he asked the other batsmen of the team to take more responsibility.

Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five wickets while batting first but they lost by five wickets. Opener Dhawan is in excellent form and has scored an unbeaten 69, 57, an unbeaten 101 and an unbeaten 106 in the last four innings. Iyer said in an online press conference after the match, ‘It was an eye-opening match for us. Next we will have to face tough positions and strong teams. We have played great cricket in the past but we have to leave it in the past.

He said, ‘We have to do our best, play freely and take more responsibility. We have to win one more match to qualify and keeping this in mind, we have to concentrate on one match at a time.

Dhawan scored 106 against the Punjab team but Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer could only score 54 runs. Iyer said, ‘I am very happy with the way Shikhar Dhawan is playing. As a batsman, he is setting a great stage for us. We should know our role well. ‘

The Delhi captain, however, believes that the batsmen have a good mental condition and the defeat is just a blow. Iyer said, “Apart from this, I believe that the mental condition of all the batsmen is very good and in some matches from here the result can be adverse and fatigue can dominate. Keeping it side by side, we have to focus on our strong sides.

Iyer did not blame Dubai’s wicket as he believes it was the same in both innings. The Delhi captain conceded that Tushar Deshpande’s fifth over of the innings gave Kings XI Punjab the required rhythm with 26 runs scored. He said, “The fifth over of the power play definitely gave him a rhythm but apart from that we showed a tough game and took the match to the end.”

Iyer said, “We lost some runs out and catches but this is part of the game. We will work hard during the training in the next few days. Iyer of the Mumbai Ranji team, Deshpande, in the fifth over of the innings, Chris Gayle hit three fours and two sixes.