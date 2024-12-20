Just one day before Christmas, scientists will have obtained the closest look at the Sun in history. On December 24, NASA’s Parker solar probe will complete its 22nd approach to the star and, with this, will have its first close approach. After several years of orbit, the distance between the instrument and the Sun will have been reduced to the maximum, approximately 6,200,000 kilometers, right in its “backyard”, on a planetary scale.

The Parker solar probe took off in August 2018 and made its first approach to the Sun in October of the same year. Its main objective is to study the solar corona, the visible layer of the star that produces the main solar phenomena that affect Earth, such as coronal mass ejections and solar flares. The probe does not orbit the Sun like any other planet. Instead, it maintains an elliptical, comet-like orbit that runs from Venus to the star.

When it reaches Venus during its journeys, the Parker performs a gravity assist maneuver that forces it to turn around and, when it reaches the Sun, the probe circles it, with increasingly less distance. According to NASA, on December 24th he will break his own record. It also holds the title of the fastest object manufactured, with a speed of 692,000 kilometers per hour.

This is how the Parker Probe has approached the Sun 23 times since its takeoff. POT.

“With each closer orbit to our host star, the probe braves brutal heat and radiation to provide humanity with unprecedented observations. “Parker is collecting measurements and images to expand our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar wind, and is instrumental in forecasting changes in the space environment that affect life and technology on Earth,” says NASA.

The approach is a critical point for the mission, but scientists believe the probe’s structure will withstand the radiation. There are still at least two more approaches scheduled for 2025. Observations of the Sun in recent years will be fundamental for understanding the star’s activity since it is at its maximum point of activity. Understanding the solar wind will help scientists protect Earth’s telecommunications and future technology.