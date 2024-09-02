This Monday begins the deposit of the resource for the more than 100 thousand beneficiaries of the programs of welfare pension to the older adult, support for people with disabilities and working mothers.
According to the calendar published by the Welfare Delegation, registered people who have a Banco del Bienestar card and whose first letter of their surname is A will receive the subsidy today.
Welfare Pension Payment Schedule:
TO – Monday 2
B – Tuesday 3
C – Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th
D, E and F – Friday 6th
G – Saturday 7th and Monday 9th
H, I, J and K – Tuesday 10th
L – Wednesday 11th
M – Thursday 12th and Friday 13th
N, Ñ, O, P and Q – Saturday 14th
R – Wednesday 18th
S – Thursday 19th
T, U and V – Friday 20th
W, X, Y and Z – Saturday 21st
