In the mood for metroidvania action on Nintendo Switch? And in a world of dark fantasy, what’s more? If you answered yes to both questions, you will like what Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights offers. The game from Live Wire and Adglobe studios is presented as an action adventure in a withered world and full of dangers, which has just received its version 1.0 on Steam and, also today, debuts on Nintendo Switch as an end game.

Ender Lilies takes us into the kingdom of Finisterra, a ravaged land by a cursed rain that kills those it touches, and turns them into inhuman horrors. In Lily’s skin a priestess who just woke up In a cathedral, we will have to fight to survive these monsters, face the undead that once were the inhabitants of the kingdom, and find the source of this rain to end it once and for all.

Along the way, we will have to face Lily’s old friends, now turned into powerful bosses, which we can free from their curse and equip them as spirits to help us during the adventure. “Combine these lost souls to create a ghostly bodyguard squad carrying massive weapons, magic missile rains, and other devastating abilities to overcome challenges and traverse a world painted in an aesthetic of japanese dark fantasy“, explain its creators.

It has many inspirations, but the final product is a unique metroidvaniaHiroyuki Kobayashi, Binary Haze“Ender Lilies has many inspirations, but the end product is a unique metroidvania that appeals to fans of the genre while welcoming less experienced Action RPG players, “he says. Hiroyuki kobayashi, CEO of publisher Binary Haze. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on your Early Access, and we can’t wait to see how the players are enjoying it. the complete history now that it is in your hands. “

With 8 different areas to explore, all hand-drawn and packed with secrets, as well as a soundtrack composed by Mili (Ghost in the Shell, Cytus, Deemo), Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights debuts today on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), for a suggested retail price of 24.99 euros, and will be available coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and XOne. A dark fantasy metroidvania that arrives translated into Spanish. And if you are wanting more emotions for this summer, we leave you here with the most anticipated action games of the moment.

