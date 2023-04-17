Darrell Gibbard is a 31-year-old dad who lost his arm in an accident. He was compensated with 700 thousand euros

It is said that money brings happiness, but that’s not always true. Money is needed to face life, but this dad would give up everything to get his life back. Darrell Gibbard he is 31 years old and today lives without an arm.

The man was involved in a serious accident and the insurance has it compensated with a good 700 thousand euros.

He was riding his motorcycle when a car suddenly stopped in front of him. He tried to keep control of the two-wheeler, but in the end he crashed and suffered serious consequences: paralyzed arm, punctured lung, broken jaw and broken eight ribs. Doctors were forced to amputate an upper limb.

Today he lives a different life, he needs daily painkillers and, even if he can count on the support of his wife, who has never abandoned him, and of his son, he would give up all that money.

Thanks to the 700,000 euros he was able to pay the mortgage and get out of debt. However this family man would be willing to go back, live without that huge amount of money, for get his arm back.

I will never forgive the driver for what he did, I am still in pain today. My wife Jade has been a huge help to me and I couldn’t have done it without her. The hardest part was getting over the mental trauma, the initial anger was hard to deal with. I try not to think about it, but sometimes I wonder what my life would have been like. I need painkillers every day. I paid my mortgage, but if I could trade money with my arm I would right away.

There are things he can no longer do, there are things he has to give up, also affecting his relationship between father and son. The money for Darrell Gibbard they are not the most important thing and would give anything to go back to that day.