Just as a famous sea sponge and its octopus neighbor will never be best friends, the same goes for cyclists and drivers. But every now and then there are some signs of goodwill, both deep in the sea and in the traffic. For example, a cyclist in Atlanta does his best to prevent flat tires for cars and motorcycles by cycling across the street with his bicycle and box truck.

The “Atlanta Magnet Man,” as he calls himself, came up with the idea during the pandemic. Even when there was less traffic, he continued to drive flat tires. He thought this had to be different, and that is why he decided to attach a box truck to the back of his bicycle. There is a brush at the bottom of the cart to sweep up large debris and a set of magnets removes sharp metal particles from the asphalt.

The well-intentioned man says he cycles about 16 kilometers a day. As a result, he has already found 185 kilos of metal in 840 kilometers of cycling. There are nails and screws among the particles, but he also occasionally catches a bullet off the road. It's still America after all. He donates the scrap iron he finds to artists in the city who give it a second life.

The cyclist is one fundraiser started saving for a new, more advanced truck to clean up the streets. He hoped to raise $3,500 for that. More than $4,000 has already been collected. So you see: among all those cyclists there are also some peace-loving ones.