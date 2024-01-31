The growth of small crossovers doesn't stop. Just when you think the 'tall car' has been reduced to its smallest size, along comes another tighter crossover to prove otherwise. Soon there will be something smaller to rave about, but how can we be mad about something that looks as cute as the Hyundai Casper?

The car was launched in South Korea in 2021 and will also be coming this way this year. The European Casper was spotted during testing in Sweden. This is already a big tip for a European model, but the most important information comes from the boss of Hyundai France, Lionel French Keogh. He confirms Automobile that the Casper will be released in France at the end of 2024.

In all likelihood, Hyundai does not only build the model for France. We will have to wait a little longer to find out which countries those are. In any case, the French Hyundai boss thinks that the Casper will benefit from EV subsidies in Europe. He also confirms that the European model will be electric. In South Korea, the Casper always has a combustion engine. Customers can choose from a 1.0-liter with 67 hp and a 1.2-liter engine that produces 100 hp.

The cheap price of the Hyundai Casper EV

The French car magazine thinks that the Hyundai Casper will become a competitor for the Dacia Spring and the Citroën ë-C3. The Hyundai should offer more 'versatility' than the Spring and the price should not exceed 20,000 euros. The Spring goes for 21,750 euros and the ë-C3 for 24,290 euros.

The Korean Casper is about the same size as a Volkswagen Up, but perhaps the European model will grow slightly. In terms of price and dimensions, it should not be a bad alternative to the Renault Twingo and the Volkswagen ID.2.