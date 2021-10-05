One reason not to go on holiday with the camper is that you have to go through a historic city center with the huge thing. Or because you don’t feel like driving over mountain passes with such a top-heavy device (and thereby getting in the way of other holidaymakers). The White House Camper company converts the Honda N-Box into a small camper with the name N-Van. Converted, this camper costs just over 17,000 euros, without Dutch taxes. That’s just as expensive as a Volkswagen Up (okay, it already comes with taxes).

The little camper is cozy

A smart broker would call the interior ‘cozy’. We can’t reveal the length of the bed so quickly. The wheelbase is in any case more than 2.5 meters and if we estimate it that way, the bed on the left must be about 2 meters. So you have to like each other very much, or find a shorter travel companion. In addition, the motorhome builder offers an insect screen that fits exactly in the hole of the sliding door to make the feeling a bit more spacious. In addition, the roof can be folded out.

Do sit outside

The advice is to drive the small camper to countries where the weather is nice. Then you can roll out the awning and sit outside. In bad weather you can also zip the sides of the awning so that you have a reasonable living room. For all windows you also have custom curtains for maximum privacy. Inside the camper you can choose important items such as a microwave, a fridge and a tap.

The small camper cannot be ordered in the Netherlands. You will have to import it from Japan yourself. It’s a good thing it’s about the journey and not the destination, because with 53 hp you are on the road for a while. There is also a turbo version with 10 hp extra. The torque then grows from 64 to 104 Nm. Prices start in Japan at 17,200 euros. The version with a pop-up roof and a turbo costs at least 21,800 euros.